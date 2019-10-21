WWE’s Xavier Woods Injured on Australian Tour

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods could be out of action for an extended period of time. On Monday, the WWE announced Woods suffered an injury while performing in a live event in Australia on Saturday. He will not be able to finish the Australian tour and Woods confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Woods and his New Day cohorts were fresh off a victory alongside Heavy Machinery, defeating The Revival and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on last Friday’s SmackDown. The trio was selected by the blue brand in the first round of the WWE Draft last week,” the WWE wrote.

On Twitter, Woods sent a message to the Australian fans, saying “sorry” and showing a GIF of an Achilles injury. Fans showed their support for Woods with one fan saying, “Speedy recovery. But hey.. more video games,” while another fan said, “Get well and I hope you will be okay for your big match at Crown Jewel.”

More fans continued to support Woods with one fan saying, “Don’t apologize man. We love you hope you have a speedy recovery from me and all your Aussie fans.” Another fan said, “Your health is always a priority, the people near me and I said we hope your better soon.”

It’s not known how long Woods will be out, but things have not been going well for him the last few months. Woods and his tag-team partner, Big E, lost the Smackdown tag team titles to The Revival at Clash of Champions and their other partner, Kofi Kingston, lost the WWE title to Brock Lensar at the Fox premiere of Friday Night Smackdown. So the injury does not come at the best time.

Last week, the New Day was booked to be in the World Cup tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. The other tag teams scheduled to take part in the match are the Revival, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, all three members of The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

The World Cup tag team turmoil match is one of few big matches at Crown Jewel which will take place in Saudi Arabia. The other matches include Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship, Mansoor vs. Cesaro and Braun Strowman vs. heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.