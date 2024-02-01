'The Haunting of Hill House' Star Arrested on Alcohol Charge

The actor, who starred as 'Young Steven' in all 10 episodes of Mike Flanagan's hit Netflix horror series, is set to appear in court on Feb. 29.

Paxton Singleton, best known for his role as a young Steven Crain in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, was arrested in Arkansas last week. Singleton, 19, was taken into police custody in Siloam Springs on Friday, Jan. 26 on charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor, according to online booking records obtained by TMZ.

Details of Singleton's arrest are unclear at this time. The legal age to purchase or possess alcohol in Arkansas is 21. According to documents, per Fox News, the teen was booked into jail by the Fayeteville Police Department at 9:40 p.m. The young actor paid for the loitering charge, which carried a bond of $430, and was released from jail at 2:34 a.m. Saturday. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 29 on the "Rule 8.1 Hearing," an Arkansas state law designed for the defendant to hear charges in their first appearance before a judicial officer, with his next court appearance scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29.

'Haunting of Hill House' Paxton Singleton Arrested For Possessing Alcohol | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/XStc4qFFsG — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2024

Singleton is best known for his work in The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix's adaptation of Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name. Singleton appeared in all 10 episodes of the limited series, from horror director Mike Flanagan, as the younger version of Steven Crain, with Michiel Huisman portraying the adult version of the character. Released in 2018, the series also starred Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Julian Hilliard, and Violet McGraw. Marking the first of five series released on Netflix as part of a deal between the streamer and Flanagn, The Haunting of Hill House holds a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 91% audience score.

"You know that feeling when you get goosebumps, and you're like, 'If I slow down, the ghosts will get me.' I had that exact feeling. As I say, I could have just jumped right out of my skin," Singleton told Cinemablend of his time on the hit horror series. "

(Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix)

Following his role in the Netflix series, Singleton went on to appear in a 2018 episode of The Rookie, episodes of Chicago Med, and The Resident in 2019, as well as a 2020 episode of Supernatural, according to his IMDb profile. His other credits include Beached (2015), Three Musketeers (2016), Conor Oberts: Barbary Coast (Later) (2017), Alice Fades Away (2021), and Breed (2023).