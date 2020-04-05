WWE WrestleMania Night 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday night, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted the first night of WrestleMania 36. This event, which was pre-taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, drew attention due to both its ability to keep wrestling fans entertained and its historical nature. The unprecedented two-night pay-per-view will continue on Sunday. Here is how to watch.

WrestleMania 36’s second night will start at 6 p.m. ET with the kickoff show. The main card will take place at 7 p.m. ET. WrestleMania is available as a pay-per-view event on the FOX Sports app. The two-night event costs $59.99, plus applicable taxes & fees. Although WWE Network subscribers can watch the event as part of their subscription. WWE Network is available for $9.99 a month and new users can stream one month for free as part of a trial period.

WWE Network has several apps that can be downloaded in order to watch WrestleMania, including on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally, users can download the WWE Network on iOS and Android devices, the Xbox One, PS4 and smart TVs. Similarly, the FOX Sports app is available on the same platforms.

The second night of WrestleMania 36 will feature top matches, including Brock Lesnar defending his WWE championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Additionally, Edge will be facing Randy Orton in a last man standing match while John Cena takes on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

WrestleMania’s opening night featured several high-profile matches, including Becky Lynch taking on Shayna Baszler in the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch, aka “The Man,” took care of business on Saturday night and retained her title.

Gronkowski also got in on the action, but he found less success than Lynch. He and Mojo Rawley were celebrating midway through the night when R-Truth entered and kicked off a bout. Gronkowski tried to defeat R-Truth, but Rawley pulled him off and secured the pin and victory for himself.

The most attention-grabbing event, however, was a boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. This battle ended when The Undertaker threw his opponent off a barn roof and then kicked him into an open grave. He then used a tractor to bury Styles and secure the victory.

With the boneyard match drawing so much attention from viewers, there is an expectation that the second night of WrestleMania 36 will be even bigger. The answer will be provided at 7 p.m. ET when the main card starts.

(Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)