WWE Unveils New Championship

✖

There is a new championship in WWE. On the latest episode of NXT, William Regal, the general manager of NXT, unveiled the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and named Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the inaugural champions. They earned the right to the titles after winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in February.

However, Kai and Gonzalez's title run was short-lived as they lost to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart later in the show. The reason WWE had the title change hands very quickly, but according to Marc Middleton of Wreslting Inc., it could have to do "with this new singles feud Gonzalez is going into with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai." It's likely Gonzalez and Shirai will square off at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt)

As for the titles, this was an idea WWE had for a while, according to Wrestling Observer Live. "The original idea was for the Women’s Dusty Classic winners to receive the titles, but for some unknown reason WWE rushed the Women’s Dusty Classic and had it take place at the same time the Men’s Dusty Classic," Middleton wrote." When Kai and Gonzalez won the "Dusty Cup," the titles were not ready, leading them to face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Fans weren't happy to see the title change hands so quickly, but they are all about Gonzalez winning the NXT Women's Championship. Gonzalez became a regular on NXT in February 2020 and has made a big impact. At NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December, Gonzalez pined Shirai to help her team win the WarGames match. And in January, Gonzalez defeated former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

“We’re competing on Wednesday nights, but we are also getting a lot of views. We’re getting good views, but I think we just need to open more eyes,” Gonzalez said to Wrestling Inc. in December. “More people need to see what NXT is about. We have to get the word out. It’s up to us as the superstars to get that word out to not just in the U.S.A. but other countries. It’s something I look forward to helping NXT do. To get us to the next level."