✖

WWE Superstar Toni Storm recently announced she's bisexual. The 25-year-old recently shared the news on WWE NXT's Instagram story as she was taking part in celebrating Pride Month. She received a lot of questions about why she is supporting Pride Month before making the announcement.

“So, when it was announced that I would be taking over the Instagram for Pride month, I noticed a lot of people were like ‘Toni, are you just an ally? Are you in the community? What’s going on over here?’" Storm said. "Well, I guess now’s the time to say it — both. I am an ally and I can’t exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi, and it feels good to say. It’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time, I just never really expressed it. I don’t know, I just never really found the right time. It’s Pride month and I’m on your Instagram so… now’s a good time I guess.”

A member of the community and an ally. Thank you for sharing this with us, Toni Storm. We couldn’t be more proud. 💖💜💙 #Pride #PrideMonth #WeAreNXT (via @WWENXT’s Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/IowBaiTM5R — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2021

Storm first appeared in WWE in 2017 as she participated in the Mae Young Classic. In 2018, Storm would join NXT UK and became the second NXT UK Women's Champion in the company's history. Before that, Storm won the 2018 Mae Young Classic after beating Io Shirai in the finals. That match aired at WWE Evolution, the company's first all-female pay-per-view. Storm was with NXT UK until February 2020. She then joined NXT in October of last year and challenged Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship this past March.

"Yeah, I think I was meant to be there quite a few months sooner, but obviously I got stuck and obviously the UK," Storm said in an interview with Inside The Ropes in February. It’s still in a terrible state now, pandemic wise, but it was terrible back then so we didn’t know what was happening with NXT UK either. I was just kind of in between, like, ‘ I don’t know.’ I was living each day not knowing what was going to happen, when I was going to leave, so it was crazy time. But yeah, it took me until October."

Storm (real name is Toni Rossall) spent time in various promotions before joining WWE. In 2019, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Storm No. 13 on its list of the Top 100 female wrestlers in the world.