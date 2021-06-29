WWE-Themed Gender Reveal Party Has Social Media Raving

One family took their gender reveal party to the next level. A couple decided to hold a WWE-style party with a pro wrestling ring in the yard and two shirtless males battling in a one-on-one match. One male was dressed in blue for a boy while the other was dressed in pink for a girl.

The match lasted for two minutes, and both men used WWE moves, including the "Walls of Jericho," a move used by former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho. Before the match ended, a spectator from the crowd hit the Team Boy wrestler with a steel chair, which led to Team Girl earning the win and letting everyone know the couple is having a girl.

The party turned out to be a big hit as the video went viral. Nobody in WWE or AEW has ever done something like that, which makes the video more interesting. The most previous gender reveal for a pro wrestling couple came earlier this year when Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced they were having a girl on AEW Dynamite. Here's a look at fans reacting to a creative party.