WWE-Themed Gender Reveal Party Has Social Media Raving
One family took their gender reveal party to the next level. A couple decided to hold a WWE-style party with a pro wrestling ring in the yard and two shirtless males battling in a one-on-one match. One male was dressed in blue for a boy while the other was dressed in pink for a girl.
The match lasted for two minutes, and both men used WWE moves, including the "Walls of Jericho," a move used by former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho. Before the match ended, a spectator from the crowd hit the Team Boy wrestler with a steel chair, which led to Team Girl earning the win and letting everyone know the couple is having a girl.
The party turned out to be a big hit as the video went viral. Nobody in WWE or AEW has ever done something like that, which makes the video more interesting. The most previous gender reveal for a pro wrestling couple came earlier this year when Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced they were having a girl on AEW Dynamite. Here's a look at fans reacting to a creative party.
Here's a look at the video. One person wrote: "At what age does he sit his daughter down and tell her that if it wasn't for incompetent ref'ing she would have been a boy?"
Another fan said: "People can say this is stupid and gender reveals are stupid. They would be right. But also think about how amazing your friends are to be this hype and ready to participate? Hate all you want but these peoples friends are so dope."
No other gender reveal parties allowed. One fan wrote: "This is the only gender reveal acceptable from now until forever. Also, no California forests were sacrificed in the process lol."
Another social media user added: "Not going to lie, this was tense as hell lol. Not knowing what way it was going. Very creative way for a gender reveal."
"Well, at least 1,000's of acres aren't being destroyed by a wildfire caused by a gender reveal explosion…nobody got their b—s blown off, or were killed…so, wayyyy batter than most reveals. Phone calls work too…" one fan said.
Another fan stated: "As a wrestling fan, I find this very true to the game and hilarious all at once! Excellent gender reveal party idea!"
And here's Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler calling the match. Maybe we can see something like this for SummerSlam in August. Fans could get behind a gender reveal match since WWE has had its share of interesting matches over the years.