WWE: The Iron Sheik Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has been revealed. According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest in June. The documents also stated that Iron Shiek suffered from congestive heart failure and hypertension before his death. TMZ Sports says the manner of death was ruled to be natural.

The Iron Sheik died in Georgia at the age of 81 on June 7. "Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man," the official statement released at the time read. "He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life. Their bond was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented."

History was made by Iron Shiek in 1983 when he defeated Bob Backlund to win the WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden. He would hold on to the title for 28 days before losing it to Hulk Hogan at the same arena, and Hogan would go on to hold the title for four years. Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Nikolai Volkoff during his time with the company. His success in WWE led to him being named to the WWE Hall of Class of 2005 with Volkoff, Paul Orndorff, Jimmy Hart, Bob Orton Jr. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Hogan.

"Beyond the glitz and glamour of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of immense passion and dedication," the statement read. "He embodied resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognized figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering dedication."

One of Iron Sheik's biggest rivals in WWE was Sgt. Slaughter a former WWE Champion. Slaughter spoke to TMZ Sports about how he and Iron Sheik met. "I met [Sheik] when he was going through the training camp in Minnesota with Verne Gagne, along with Ric Flair," he said. And when Slaughter was asked about the hate Iron Shiek received, he said, "Never difficult [on Sheik]. It fueled the fire. It just fueled the fire."