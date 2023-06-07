The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, Dead at 81

The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer who won the world title in 1983, has died, his official Twitter account announced. He was 81 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but the statement said that The Iron Sheik was "a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling."

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come," the statement read. "Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man. He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life. Their bond was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented."

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has died at age 81 pic.twitter.com/nwXFiwIp2g — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 7, 2023

The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) is known for his multiple stints in WWE. His most memorable moment with the company was beating Bob Backlund to win the WWE World Championship the day after Christmas in 1983 at Madison Square Garden. He held the title for just under a month before losing the championship to Hulk Hogan on January 23, 1984. The Iron Sheik then battled Sgt. Slaughter in a Boot Camp Match at Madison Square Garden. He lost that match as well.

This will always be the most memorable Iron Sheik moment for me, RIP. pic.twitter.com/6aXr9kMuE9 — Stewshine Premium ⑨ (@AnimuStewshine) June 7, 2023

After his battle with Sgt. Slaughter, The Iron Sheik moved to the tag team division and partnered with Nikolai Volkoff. They went on to win the World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at WrestleMania I, defeating the U.S. Express. He left WWE in 1988 and appeared in WCW in 1989 for a brief period. The Iron Sheik returned to WWE in 1991 by the side of Sgt. Slaughter as Colonel Mustafa. He appeared in WWE again in 1997 as The Sultan and then came back as The Iron Sheik in 2001 at WrestleMania X-Seven and won the Gimmick Battle Royal. The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 with Hogan, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., Jimmy Hart, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndooff and Volkoff.

"Throughout his career, The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon, transcending the realm of professional wrestling to become a pop culture icon," the statement said. "His memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments are etched into the memories of fans worldwide. He left an indelible mark on the industry, and his influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today."