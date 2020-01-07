WWE: Scarlett Bordeaux Posts Steamy ‘Work Uniform’ Photo and Fans Love It

Scarlett Bordeaux is looking to make an impact on WWE television very soon. In the meantime, she is gaining attention from fans by posting on social media. In her most recent Instagram post, Bordeaux, who signed with WWE back in November, showed a little skin as she was wearing a WWE hoodie and not much else. In the caption, Bordeaux wrote: “Work uniform?”

It’s unlikely WWE will allow her to wear just that on television, but her followers approved the look. One fan wrote: “Almost spit my drink all over my phone…”

“Come to raw sexy girl,” another fan wrote.

“I believe Ron Simmons had an appropriate word for this picture,” a third fan wrote.

“Super sexy but I’m surprised WWE hasn’t told you to stop with these posts yet,” a fourth fan added with the laughing emoji.

Bordeaux is known for her work at Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. She has also been seen in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Luch Libre AAA and she has been on the independent circuit.

“Scarlett Bordeaux brings sex appeal to the ring, but will knock you out if you aren’t paying attention,” Marc Madison of Sportskeeda.com wrote. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has all the tools to be successful as part of the NXT Women’s Division. Bordeaux was rumored to be joining the promotion upon her departure from IMPACT Wrestling earlier this fall. Her arrival at the WWE’s Performance Center suggested she wasn’t there simply to try out.

“The eight-year veteran has competed for promotions such as Chikara, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA in Mexico among her stops. Her career has long been influenced by women that carry very specific attributes that have inspired her throughout the years. Whether it is Awesome Kong, Bull Nakano, Gail Kim or Lita, Bordeaux has been influenced by some of the best female wrestlers of all time. She will likely show that to an NXT audience in 2020.”

Bordeaux, whose real name is Elizabeth Chihaia, is in a relationship with pro wrestler Killer Kross. Lile Bordeaux, Kross has spent time in Lucha Libre AAA and he was recently in Impact Wrestling. Kross was released from his contract in Impact Wrestling in December after joining the company in 2018. He recently joined Major League Wrestling.