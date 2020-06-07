WWE: Scarlett Bordeaux Hypes up In Your House NXT TakeOver With Oceanside Bikini Photo

✖

Sunday night, WWE will hold its third pay-per-view event without fans. The promotion will hold NXT TakeOver: In Your House at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and one participant can't wait for the action to begin. Ahead of the show, Scarlett Bordeaux is hyping up the event with a bikini photo.

The professional wrestler posted a photo on Twitter Saturday, showing herself in a bikini by the ocean. Bordeaux referred to herself as a "10" and told all of the fives to listen up. Her message was very clear — don't miss the pay-per-view event on Sunday. The fans reacted by expressing excitement about the upcoming wrestling action while also agreeing with Bordeaux's rating.

Shut up fives, a 10 is talking. Don’t miss #NXTTakeover: In Your House this Sunday June 7th, and see me put the “hot” in psychotic. 😈🖤🥀⁣

⁣

Fall...and...pray. ⁣

⁣#TickTock pic.twitter.com/Do4tHOBfQB — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 6, 2020

"She's back shut up fives @Lady_Scarlett13 is here," one wrestling fan commented after seeing Bordeaux's post. Several others proclaimed their excitement for the upcoming NXT match and said that they love seeing her "kick all of the guy's a—es." Some just agreed that they are "fives."

The self-proclaimed "Smoke Show" departed IMPACT Wrestling in fall 2019, which created questions about her next promotion. Bordeaux has spent time with Chikara, Ring of Honor and AAA in Mexico during her career, and many fans voiced the opinion that it was time for her to join the WWE ranks. Bordeaux joins the company's developmental ranks, and then teased previously teased a potential TV appearance with an Instagram photo in March. She posted a photo of her in an all-leather outfit and asked if the fans were "watching closely." This sparked comments and questions about whether or not she would appear on Monday Night Raw or another show. However, many noticed that Bordeaux had tagged NXT in several of her posts. She then made her NXT debut on May 6 alongside Karrion Kross, who is her boyfriend on- and off-screen.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday evening. WWE Network will exclusively stream the pay-per-view event. The service costs $9.99 per month and includes a one-month free trial for new subscribers. WWE Network is available on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally, users can download the app on iOS and Android devices, Xbox Ones, PS4s and smart TVs.