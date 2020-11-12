WWE to Produce Documentary on Lana

✖

WWE is set to produce a documentary that focuses on Lana. On Thursday, the company announced that Lana will be featured in the WWE Chronicle documentary, which will air on the WWE Network. It will take a look at her journey to the 2020 Survivor Series, a pay-per-view that will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, Lana's documentary is set to air on Saturday, Nov. 21.

"Lana broke the news on Twitter, announcing that her episode of WWE Chronicle will feature her journey to Survivor Series, where she will join Team Raw to face Team SmackDown," WWE said in a press release. "The episode will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 21, on the eve of Survivor Series. WWE Chronicle: Lana will take you behind the scenes of the vivacious Superstar's life away from the ring, including as she spends time with her family."

Hard work in the shadows doesn’t mean you won’t be able to shine in the spotlight. So honored the next edition of #WWEChronicle will feature my journey to #SurvivorSeries. @WWENetwork — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) November 12, 2020

Lana has been featured on Monday Night Raw since she's a member of the women's team for the Survivor Series. However, fans are not happy with her storyline as she continues to get slammed into the announce desk by Nia Jax. In fact, Lana has been slammed into the desk eight times in as many weeks. It has gotten so bad that former WWE announcer Renee Young (currently goes by Renee Paquette) asked fans if Lana has gone through a table yet.

Oops, she did it again.@NiaJaxWWE just crushed @LanaWWE through the announce table for the FIFTH week in a row on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8bP7cn6dXT — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

I’m trying to watch the east coast feed of Raw, but my @USA_Network app won’t work. Has @LanaWWE gone through a table again? @NiaJaxWWE can you confirm? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 10, 2020

Fans are hoping the payoff is going to be big for Lana, who is viewed as the weakest member of the team. Lana earned the spot on Survivor Series by winning a fatal four-way match last month. And prior to that, Lana took on Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship after winning a battle royal. Lana, 35, has been with WWE since 2013 and started as a manager to her husband Rusev, who is now Miro in AEW. Lana is been wrestling more after her storyline with her "husband" Bobby Lashley ended earlier this year.