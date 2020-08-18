Lana and Rusev Apparently Got Intimate on WrestleMania 31 Tank

✖

Rusev's entrance at WrestleMania 31 is considered one of the best in WWE history as he came out riding a tank. However, the tank is now being remembered for something other than the entrance. Back in November, Rusev implied he and Lana got intimate on the tank from WrestleMania. And just recently, Lana confirmed the news on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, Lana wrote she and Rusev had "sex on the tank at WrestleMania" and also noted they "just had sex in the Black sea." The post went viral, but it also led Instagram deleting it. Lana showed posted a screenshot of Instagram stating why the post was deleted, which led to her going after the social media platform.

"Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria," Lana wrote. "Because I don’t see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can’t post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can? Shen went on to write that Instagram is "the worst." She then noted: "You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then discriminate towards REAL LOVE!"

Lana has been attacked online for various reasons which had led to Rusev standing up for her. The reason the post was deleted was the fact that it went against the community guidelines of "nudity or sexual activity." Lana has been posting more with Rusev lately since her storyline of her being married to Bobby Lashley is over. Also, fans want to learn more about Rusev who was fired by WWE in April. And according to him, it looks like he won't be returning to ring anytime soon.

"I'm done. I'm done, man," he said to a fan during a Twitch stream back in July. "I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator." Rusev was one of the fan favorites in WWE, so his firing was a surprise to everyone. During his time in WWE, Rusev was a three-time United States Champion and was named Most Improved Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. As for Lana, she is currently seen on Raw working with Natalya.