WWE: Lana and Bobby Lashey to Get Married on Final ‘Raw’ of 2019

It looks like WWE is going to end 2019 on a very interesting note. WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley and Lana have announced they will be getting married on Monday Night Raw on Dec. 30. It will be the final Monday Night Raw of the Year, so odds are there are going to be a lot of fireworks before, during and after the wedding.

The marriage comes very quickly as Lashley asked Lana to marry him this past Monday night. Fans didn’t like the fact they got engaged and fans aren’t liking the fact they are getting married very soon.

“Thanks for the warning so I can skip it and watch something better,” one fan wrote.

“A WWE wedding? We all know how this is going to devolve into a train wreck… I can’t wait!” another fan wrote.

“Thank you for letting us know on advance,” a third fan added. “I now know to not bother watching [RAW] so that I can avoid this terrible story.”

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”…@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat! Can’t wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE 💋 #RAW https://t.co/FStEiJwqr1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 19, 2019

“Nah no thanks I’d rather go to Universal Studios, Disney World, Epcot, and join the navy instead,” another Twitter user wrote. “Thanks for invite though but humbly declined. Have nice day!”

Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry spoke to Comicbook.com about the storyline with her, Lashey and her real-life husband Rusev and she said she has received death threats.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.

Fans may not like the storyline, but the WWE likes Lana as she recently signed a five-year contract extension with the company. As for Lashley, there’s no word on a contract extension for him, but he returned to the WWE last year after being away from the company to focus on MMA. He recently won the Intercontinental Championship but lost it to Finn Balor in April.