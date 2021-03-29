WWE Personality Officially Leaving Company for New Job

✖

WWE is losing one of its top commentators. On Monday, ESPN announced that Charly Caruso (real name Charly Arnolt) has accepted a full-time position with the company. This means she will no longer be an on-screen personality on WWE, a position she has had for over four years.

"Multi-platform host and reporter Charly Arnolt will be joining ESPN on a full-time basis beginning in early April as part of a new, multi-year contract extension with the network," ESPN announced in a press release. "Arnolt – who recently launched the weekly ESPN Podcast First Take, Her Take alongside Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike – will continue to have a significant role across many of the network’s other signature brands as well."

The news comes amid reports of Arnolt drawing backstage heat in WWE due to her arriving late for interview tapings. She was taken off TV and replaced by Kevin Patrick, who is now a backstage interview and co-host of the WWE Network show Raw Talk. It was reported that Arnolt was going to leave WWE once her contract was up.

It is so incredibly exciting to become a full-time member of the ESPN family,” said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to grow with such a talented group of professionals and I can’t wait for all the opportunities that lie ahead.” Once ESPN made the announcement, Arnolt shared the news on her Instagram page.

"It feels so rewarding to take this next step in my career with a company that has really fostered my growth, and given me a bounty of huge opportunities, since first bringing me on board in 2018," Arnolt wrote on the Instagram post. "As I take this monumental next step in my career, I can’t do so without thanking so many of the people at WWE who I’ve spent the last nearly 5 years with. Thank you to those on and off camera who I had the chance to connect with not only professionally, but personally. ..."And of course, thank you to the WWE Universe, a network of some of the most loyal fans in the world. I hope you all continue to stay in touch because your encouragement means everything!" Arnolt is the second WWE commentator to leave the company in less than a year. In the summer, Renee Paquette (also known as Renee Young) left WWE to pursue other opportunities.