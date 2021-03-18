WWE Personality Taken off TV Due to Backstage Heat

✖

WWE fans recently noticed that one personality hasn't been on television the last few weeks, and now we know why. According to Fightful Select, WWE on-air talent Charly Caruso (real name Charly Arnolt), has been taken off WWE television due to some backstage heat. It was reported that Caruso was consistently showing up late to conduct interviews at Monday Night Raw tapings.

"We’re told that there were specific instances with Randy Orton and Sheamus that led to WWE taking her off television for the time being," Fightful Select stated, as reported by Ringside News. Caruso's tardiness led to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon taking "exception to the situation."

It was also reported by Wrestling Inc. that Caruso is one injury or illness away from being back on TV. Earlier this month WWE hired Kevin Patrick and has taken over as a backstage interviewer on Monday Night Raw and the co-host of Raw Talk, two positions that were held by Caruso. Patrick's hiring is seen as a direct replacement for Caruso.

It's possible that Caruso's contract with WWE ends soon. If that's the case, she will likely focus all of her attention on her other job with ESPN. Caruso can be seen daily as the host of First Take and one of three hosts of the ESPN podcast FIrst Take, Her Take.

Caruso began her WWE career as a ring announcer in NXT in 2016. She took over for Brandi Rhodes who left the company and is currently the Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Caruso quickly moved up in the ranks and became one of the top voices on Raw.

"Indianapolis’ Charly Caruso, an announcing veteran who has done everything from news reporting — covering sports such as the NFL and the NBA — to lugging her own equipment into the hills as a one-woman band reporter, now finds herself in another wild and unpredictable terrain: WWE," her bio on WWE.com states. As for Patrick, he joins WWE with experience as a studio host, play-by-play commentator and report. He has been seen on CNN International and covering Atlanta United matches on Fox.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join WWE,” Patrick said in a press release. “I’ve always been blown away by the incredible charisma and athleticism of the WWE Superstars, and I’m excited at the opportunity to help tell their stories.”