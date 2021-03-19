WWE Personality Expected to Leave Company Soon

✖

A WWE personality, who has become a fan favorite. will likely be leaving soon. According to PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc.), Charly Caruso is expected to leave WWE once her current contract expires. This comes after she was reportedly taken off WWE due to backstage heat with various Superstars.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Caruso was showing up late for backstage interviews, which led to incidents with Randy Orton and Sheamus. However, the original report noted that Caruso was an injury or illness away from being back on TV despite her contract coming to an end soon. Caruso is not expected to make any additional appearances on WWE TV. She was doing backstage interviews on Monday Night Raw and was the co-host of the WWE Network show Raw Talk. There was an indication that Caruso might be leaving WWE when the company hired Kevin Patrick earlier this month, and he has filled on Raw and Raw Talk.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join WWE,” Patrick said in a press release. “I’ve always been blown away by the incredible charisma and athleticism of the WWE Superstars, and I’m excited at the opportunity to help tell their stories.”

Caruso has been with WWE since 2016 and has held multiple positions. She first started as a ring announcer in NXT and then moved up in the ranks and quickly became one of the top voices on Raw. "Indianapolis’ Charly Caruso, an announcing veteran who has done everything from news reporting — covering sports such as the NFL and the NBA — to lugging her own equipment into the hills as a one-woman band reporter, now finds herself in another wild and unpredictable terrain: WWE," her bio on WWE.com states.

If Caruso does leave WWE, she will not be spending a lot of time at home. Caruso also works for ESPN and has appeared on the daily show First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. Caruso, whose real name is Charly Arnolt, is the co-host of the ESPN podcast First Take, Her Take with Kimberly A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike.

“We’re really excited to have Charly, Chiney, and Kimberley carry the First Take brand into our original podcast lineup, with their individual and shared perspectives joining an already strong roster of engaging female podcast hosts,” Pete Gianesini, senior director, digital audio programming said in January. “The show furthers ESPN Audio’s efforts to diversify its voices and reach new audiences with compelling personalities and opinions.”