WWE's Paige Drops New Bikini Photos While Promoting Her Twitch-Streaming Career

WWE fans would love to see Paige back in the ring, but it looks like she's doing well for herself based on her recent social media post. On Twitter, Paige dropped two new bikini photos while promoting her Twitch channel. She announced that she would be streaming later on the day and told her fans to make sure to follow her on Twitch. She also said to make sure to turn on the notifications to know when she goes live.

Paige started her Twitch channel in March during the coronavirus pandemic and has earned over 9,300 subscribers. If fans want to subscribe to Paige's Twitch channel, it's as low as $4.99 a month, which means she's earning over $40,000 per month just based on subscriptions. On her Twitch channel, Paige plays video games while interacting with her fans. However, on her latest Twitch stream, she was just talking to fans while venting about the protests and riots in response to George Floyd's death.

I’ll be streaming a tad bit later you guys on twitch today. Getting that WiFi moved in the house. But make sure to go follow https://t.co/v55ghPtvT4 and turn on those notifications so you know when I’m live 😏😊🖤 pic.twitter.com/Iy7v8kRbH5 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 26, 2020

But before Paige went to Twitch to speak on Floyd's death, she posted a series of Tweets about racism. In one Tweet the former WWE Divas Champion wrote: "If you have a platform USE IT. Speak up and help others who can’t. Don’t be afraid to lose those trashy followers and some dumb likes. Don’t stay silent. She also responded to a tweet from Tomi Lahren asking how looting and rioting bring justice to Floyd. Paige wrote: "Girl you didn't like anyone taking a knee in a peaceful protest. You don't like the riots after constant and consistent racism. Would you rather them storm the capitol with guns like everyone else because of the lockdown?"

Paige, 27, retired from WWE in 2018 after suffering a serious neck injury. Along with winning the Divas Championship twice, Paige was the first NXT Women's Champion, defeating Emma in the finals of a tournament. Paige is considered one of the pioneers of WWE's women's revolution along with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks.