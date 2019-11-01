WWE Star Natalya Hit With Bottle Before First-Ever Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia

WWE star Natalya and Lacey Evans made history on Thursday as they took part in the first-ever women’s professional wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. But before Natalya entered the ring, she did not get a warm welcome from one fan. As the former WWE Diva’s Champion was walking down the ramp, a water bottle hit her leg which was thrown from the stands. However, it did not bother Natalya as she continued to get ready for her historic match.

Fans had a lot to say about the incident, with one fan taking to Twitter, writing: “This is an individual act and does not represent the rest of the fans, I’m sure the security will bands him from the stadium ever again,” while another chimed in, “Really is sooo disrespectful,” and another fan commented, All things considered, be happy it wasn’t something worse.”

This match was for the WWE Network event Crown Jewel and Natalya ended up winning the match. When the match was over, Natalya and Evans embraced because they knew what they accomplished was big for the future of WWE and Saudi Arabia.

Someone actually threw a water bottle at Natalya during her entrance…..So Disrespectful….#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/WUIwMRuHaY — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) October 31, 2019

“I’d been dreaming of this moment for a long time and tonight was for every girl and every woman who has had a dream. Tonight proved dreams do come true and we can make this world a better place together,” Natalya tweeted after the show.

Evans shared her thoughts on the match via Instagram: “As a woman, a mother, and a sports Entertainer…this night will be one of my most proud and motivating moments. All I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life is show the world what is possible if you work hard and never stop trying. This door is open and I couldn’t have been beside a better leader to help make this possible.”

The WWE has been doing shows in Saudia Arabia since 2014, but the first televised event took place in 2018. Back in June, the WWE had an event in Saudia Arabia called Super Showdown and it looked like the first women’s match would take place then with Natalya and Alexa Bliss. However, they were not cleared to competed and instead both women made local appearances before the event.

Crown Jewel also featured Bock Lesnar facing for UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship. Lesnar defeated Velasquez via submission.