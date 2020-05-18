WWE: Mark Henry Hits Back at Lio Rush After Heated Post-Firing Accusations

✖

Mark Henry just sent former WWE star Lio Rush a message for attacking him on social media. Henry, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke to TMZ about Rush's recent comments. Rush said that Henry is bringing down black wrestlers, which he believes it's one of the reasons they are not getting equal opportunities in the company.

"If you go down to the performance center at NXT, probably 25 I think, people of color in the facility, probably about 80 plus percent of them I helped get them there," Henry said. " I mean, it's completely opposite." So, if it ain't true, why'd Rush write what he did?" Henry went on to say that he believes Rush went after him because of him being a big name in the industry, and he's trying to promote his music career. Henry added he would have helped Rush promote his music if he asked.

"If he would've called me, I would've done it anyway. We would've just worked it. I would of really talked it up, we would of made world news, but now he said something slanderous, Henry stated. "And, you can't question my blackness. Like nobody can question my blackness, pull my black card. No, not allowed. Nobody." Henry told TMZ he's so angry, he's considering suing Rush.

Rush was one of the many WWE Superstars released by the company in April. His new album dropped on May 11 and he recently went to Twitter to talk about the issues he had with WWE. One of the things Rush mentioned was a time where Henry said he lied to him to his face and buried him on his podcast. That led to him saying what he had to say about black wrestlers. Once the TMZ story with Henry was released, Rush and Henry went at it on Twitter.

You probably mean(Defame)you have done that to yourself. Just own it and move on. This is the last time we communicate unless it’s for a apology. And by the way you’re welcome for me asking the company not to fire you a year ago. Tell your fans!@TheMarkHenry https://t.co/iPbuuP9U6T — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 17, 2020

While Rush looks to propel his music career, Henry continues to be an ambassador for WWE. After a successful weightlifting career, Henry joined WWE in 1996 and became was an active wrestler for 21 years. During his WWE career, Henry won the World Heavyweight Championship, the European Championship and the ECW Championship. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Henry the ninth best-wrestler in the world in 2012 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.