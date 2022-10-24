WWE's Mandy Rose Honors Late Brother After Halloween Havoc Victory

Mandy Rose paid tribute to her older brother Richie who died earlier this month. The WWE Superstar, who is the NXT Women's Champion, took on Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc on Saturday. Rose's title was on the line and she won the match via pinfall to retrain her championship. After the match, Rose went to social media and wrote, "Did this one for you bro, love you Richie."

In an earlier statement, Rose revealed that Richie died on Oct. 3. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that I'm even posting this right now," she said. "We are so deeply saddened that my amazing brother Richie is no longer with us. Richie will now forever be my guardian angel and we will always keep him so close to us at all times. My heart is so broken, I pray that this pain will go away but right now we have to remember all the good times. We will meet again one day my brother I love you so much. Rest in Peace."

And after the announcement, Rose went to social media to send a message to her fans. "I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother," Rose revealed. "The last few days weren't easy but we're so thankful for all of our family and friends who supported us in this tragic time & celebrated Richie's life. I know Richie would even be surprised to see how many people cared about him and loved him. Still feels like a bad dream. RIP Richie.. we love you."

Rose (real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno) has been NXT Women's Champion since winning the title at Halloween Havoc on Oct. 26, 2021. This is the first major WWE title for Rose who has been with the company since 2015 when she finished second place in Tough Enough. At that time, Rose began in NXT before being called to the main roster with Sonya Deville in 2017. Rose and Deville were named Fire and Desire and worked together before being disbanded in March 2020 at WrestleMania 36. The two compete in SummerSlam that year, and Rose won the bout. She returned to NXT in July 2021 to form the group Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.