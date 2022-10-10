WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news.

"It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that I'm even posting this right now," Rose said, per TJR Wrestling. "We are so deeply saddened that my amazing brother Richie is no longer with us. Richie will now forever be my guardian angel and we will always keep him so close to us at all times. My heart is so broken, I pray that this pain will go away but right now we have to remember all the good times. We will meet again one day my brother I love you so much. Rest in Peace."

The family asked for any donations to be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Rose was scheduled to appear on the Oct. 4 edition of NXT but was noticeably absent which wasn't explained at the time. The news comes less than a month revealed that she is engaged to former NTX star Tino Sabbatelli. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Famer ceremony, according to Wrestling Inc.

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, has been in WWE since 2015. She competed in the sixth season of Tough Enough and finished in second place. She competed in NXT until 2017 when she was called up to the main roster with Sonya Deville. The duo would call themselves Fire and Desire but would go their separate ways in 2020. In July 2021, Rose returned to NXT and won the NXT Women's title in October of that year. She is still the champion, holding on to the title for over 348 days.

"It's been a lot of fun, and I can't say I had much experience on NXT TV prior to this because I really didn't," Rose told PopCulture in an exclusive interview last year. "I think I had a total of, like, two matches, but the whole process of training and all that. Daria (Sonya Deville) and myself were both in NXT for, like, two years. This time around, I have to say, it's been a lot of fun. With a little more experience and kind of just, along the way, helping out some of the girls, I found a new self for me in a sense, and kind of revamped my character a little bit."