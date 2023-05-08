Watch: Bad Bunny Receives Incredibly Loud Crowd Reaction During WWE Backlash Entrance

WWE held the premium live event Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday, and everyone was there to see Bad Bunny in action. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is from Puerto Rico and competed in a match against Damian Priest. And when Bad Bunny approached the ring, the fans at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum gave him a very loud ovation while singing his song "Chambea." And the juice from the crowd helped Bad Bunny get a big win over his opponent.

Bad Bunny will be known as a musician first but has become a key member of the WWE family. Last year, Triple H spoke to LAD Bible TV last year about Bad Bunny's work in the ring. "This guy just [won] Artist of the Year at the video music awards, he's arguably the biggest musical attraction on the planet and he's like 'Hey, when can I get in the ring for you guys again?'" Triple H said, per Fightful. "When I tell you that he was gonna do the stuff for us with Miz and all of that at WrestleMania and have that moment… I was very honest with him, I was like 'yYou'regonna have to work really hard at this'. He went and got a house in Orlando, just down the road and he showed up every day at that performance center every day. He got in that ring every single day, getting his ass kicked." Here's a look at fan reactions to Bad Bunny's ovation.