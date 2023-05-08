Watch: Bad Bunny Receives Incredibly Loud Crowd Reaction During WWE Backlash Entrance
WWE held the premium live event Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday, and everyone was there to see Bad Bunny in action. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is from Puerto Rico and competed in a match against Damian Priest. And when Bad Bunny approached the ring, the fans at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum gave him a very loud ovation while singing his song "Chambea." And the juice from the crowd helped Bad Bunny get a big win over his opponent.
Bad Bunny will be known as a musician first but has become a key member of the WWE family. Last year, Triple H spoke to LAD Bible TV last year about Bad Bunny's work in the ring. "This guy just [won] Artist of the Year at the video music awards, he's arguably the biggest musical attraction on the planet and he's like 'Hey, when can I get in the ring for you guys again?'" Triple H said, per Fightful. "When I tell you that he was gonna do the stuff for us with Miz and all of that at WrestleMania and have that moment… I was very honest with him, I was like 'yYou'regonna have to work really hard at this'. He went and got a house in Orlando, just down the road and he showed up every day at that performance center every day. He got in that ring every single day, getting his ass kicked." Here's a look at fan reactions to Bad Bunny's ovation.
The Ovation
One person on YouTube commented: "Now that's how you make an entrance. Love how the hometown crowd was serenading Bad Bunny all throughout. They were so hyped the whole time."
Another Look
The crowd singing Bad Bunny's theme was amazing 🔥 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/hle9DTN870— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) May 7, 2023
This fan replied: "Never have I ever heard a music artist come into WWE and have their song sung by the audience, especially with such enthusiasm."
Unmatched
This Bad Bunny entrance is cool as shit, man. The crowd singing along to his music. The energy. His excitement.
Wrestling is just the best. Unmatched entertainment.May 7, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "The crowd + this match was main event worthy!!! I don't anyone can complain if that was the man event."
Can't Stop Watching
Can't stop watching Bad Bunny's entrance. So impressive that everything about it feels huge even though it's WWE's most stripped back production in a long time. The crowd, the drone, the arena… so good.— Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) May 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/rwVNzoohT1
Another fan said: "I've been looping the bit where the crowd starts singing more times than I'd like to admit today."
Incredible
This Bad Bunny entrance at #WWEBacklash was incredible. The crowd in Puerto Rico have been amazing tonight. pic.twitter.com/hXJCwt2dhg— RN Pro Wrestling (@RNProWrestling) May 7, 2023
One YouTuber said: "I like how Bad Bunny went old school with that shopping cart full of weapons. This was the best match of the entire night."
Singing Along
The crowd singing along to Bad Bunny's theme.— Wresumo (@wresumo) May 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/DmTK4SjSZE #WWE #WWEBacklash
Another person on YouTube wrote: "That was by far THE BEST crowd they've had in a VERY long time. Not hearing any piped in crowd noise was a nice change lol."
That Explosive
Crowd just went nuclear for Bad Bunny #WWEBacklash— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) May 7, 2023
And this fan wrote: "I wanna know the name of this song rn damn now idc I love this joint I remember hearing it other places but never knew the name I want it."