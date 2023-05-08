WWE Backlash: Zelina Vega Tears up After Overwhelming Reception From Puerto Rico Crowd

Zelina Vega had a night she will never forget. The WWE Superstar battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash on Saturday in Puerto Rico. Vega lost the match, but the fans gave her a strong ovation before and after the match due to her being of Puerto Rican descent. Vega teared up due to the ovation she received and then went to Instagram to send a message to her fans.

"I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home," Vega wrote. "You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I'm so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero's (sic), to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say 'I'm so proud of you.' …and he was talking to me this time, I'm crying even typing this. To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I'll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you'll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning." Here's a look at fans reacting to Vega being emotional during her match.