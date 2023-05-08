WWE Backlash: Zelina Vega Tears up After Overwhelming Reception From Puerto Rico Crowd
Zelina Vega had a night she will never forget. The WWE Superstar battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash on Saturday in Puerto Rico. Vega lost the match, but the fans gave her a strong ovation before and after the match due to her being of Puerto Rican descent. Vega teared up due to the ovation she received and then went to Instagram to send a message to her fans.
"I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home," Vega wrote. "You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I'm so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero's (sic), to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say 'I'm so proud of you.' …and he was talking to me this time, I'm crying even typing this. To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I'll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you'll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning." Here's a look at fans reacting to Vega being emotional during her match.
Vega Tearing Up
Zelina Vega getting choked up before the match, listening to the crowd’s huge reaction for her.
I’m so happy she’s getting this moment. ❤️#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ntXFR7P4Gs— Andrew (@bigtimeEST) May 7, 2023
One person responded: "It's definitely a no brainer that she shoulda won the title that ovation from the crowd was insane."
Standing Ovation
Standing ovation for Zelina Vega after her match. #WWE #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/kiJFlclqDw— NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) May 7, 2023
Another fan said: "So far every video, every picture, and every reaction I have seen for WWE Backlash has been positive and with a lot of love. Really A Top 5 crowd EVER in WWE history."
For her Father
Zelina Vega is dedicating this match to her father. What a moment. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/vitxy9aQ3m— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 7, 2023
One person wrote: "What a genuinely poignant scene. For some wrestlers, they work their whole careers for a moment like that. Very nice to see Zelina get that."
Beautiful Scenes
Zelina Vega got a standing ovation from Puerto Rico, insanely beautiful scenes. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/izzpDQbLRp— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 7, 2023
A WWE fan said: "Not even Latino and I am so proud of [Zelina Vega] it was an epic match! Definitely deserved the title but its ok, Bianca's title is up for grabs. Can't wait to see her become a champion."
La Chancla
🇵🇷🩴Love that she brought LA Chancla with her🩴🇵🇷 @ZelinaVegaWWE #ZelinaVega #WWEBacklash #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/IMCWZ6RI3O— Zelina Vega is Queen IM NOT ZELINA VEGA (@HobbyistSports) May 7, 2023
One person wrote: "My favorite match of the night maybe not the result is like to see but incredible. The emotion on her face was palpable!"
She Deserved
Despite the loss, Zelina Vega DESERVED this moment to shine in a women’s championship match, and she did.
Standing ovation is only fitting. 👏 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/yL096fSR5x— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) May 7, 2023
A Twitter user said: "You absolutely killed it and made everyone proud. Yup that match imo was the benchmark last night of how to do it!"
From Zelina
Thank you 🥲🇵🇷 you’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying.— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 7, 2023
And this fan wrote: "Congratulations on your hard fought match against Rhea Ripley. Keep your head up and come back stronger than ever."