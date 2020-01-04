WWE: Liv Morgan Posts ‘Cleansed 2020’ Photo and Fans Love It

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made her return to television on Monday night after being away for a few months. She interrupted the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding on Monday Night Raw which revealed that she was a lesbian and in love with Lana. After the show, Morgan didn’t say much on social media about the event, but she did post a revealing photo that got everyone talking. The photo showed her in a bathtub and in the caption she wrote: “Cleansed…2020.”

That led to a number of fans responding in Morgan’s comments section. One fan wrote: “Someone grab her a towel. It’s winter and she could get a cold!”

“2020 is the year of Liv Morgan,” another fan wrote.

“Oh my… I hope you’re going to have a better story than being paired with Lana,” another fan added.

“After this Lana business is done, let’s get you a world title, a fourth fan added.

While the photo did get a lot of positive comments, the segment with Morgan and Lana received some backlash. As mentioned on Comicbook.com, fans pointed out that Sonya Deville, the first open lesbian on the WWE roster, pitched an LGBTQ storyline involving her and her tag-team partner Mandy Rose. That storyline was shot down and Lana recently defended the current storyline on social media.

“Don’t assume someone’s sexuality, Lana wrote on Twitter. Just because they are not outspoken in the LGTBQ community doesn’t mean that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, gay, transgender or trying to process their sexuality. Even if they are married. For many it’s complicated. Please have compassion.”

This is one of the many obstacles Lana has had to deal with ever since her storyline with Lashley got started. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, she revealed that she has been receiving death threats because of the storyline and her being married to WWE superstar Rusev in real life.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”