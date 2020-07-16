WWE Legend Sunny Could Be Locked up for Violating Parole

✖

WWE legend Sunny was arrested this week in New Jersey on multiple charges and could see significant jail time. According to PWInsider, the state of Pennsylvania filed a motion in Carbon County court to revoke the parole of the WWE Hall of Famer. Released from jail in February, Sunny (real named Tammy Lynn Sytch) was arrested for operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer, and contempt/violating of a domestic violence restraining order. A court date has not been set, but the state could tell Sunny to return to County Correctional Facility to serve her full sentence.

Sunny was incarcerated in March 2019, after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest in February. When the warrant was issued, the Carbon County Probation Department filed a motion to revoke her October of 2018 parole after missing a scheduled drug test and failing to report to her parole officer. Sunny also failed to maintain a stable residence or report her whereabouts. Sunny was living in New Jersey before her arrest last year when she was pulled over for driving while intoxicated. It was the sixth time since 2015 Sytch was been arrested for the offense. Sunny's legal troubles started back in 2012 when she was arrested five times in one month the year.

Fans are not happy to see Sunny like this as she was one of the most memorable female stars in the 1990s. Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 as she was considered the first "Diva" in WWE. Sunny didn't do much wrestling during her time in WWE, but her skills as an announcer and broadcaster made her a fan favorite. During her time in WWE, Sunny managed a number of tag teams including, The Smokin' Gunns, The Godwinns, and Legion of Doom.

"My definition of a Diva is that all-around, well-rounded performer," Sunny said to WWE.com. "The girls who came before me were so one dimensional and then I came along and anything they threw at me I could do. I could get in the ring and have a match, I managed at ringside, I co-hosted TV shows, I did broadcasting. I was the first one to do it all." Along with her time in WWE, Sunny also is known for her work in WCW and ECW.