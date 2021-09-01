WWE Legend Rikishi's Teen Niece Was Murdered, Suspect at Large

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is asking for help. The 55-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that his 16-year-old niece was murdered in San Francisco. He shared the Crime Bulletin from the San Francisco Police Department detailing the events that transpired on Friday, July 30. His niece, Jaedah Tofaeono, was killed in a shooting, while another adult female was wounded. The SFPD is issuing a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the crime.

In August, James Tofaeono, Jaedah's father, offered forgiveness to the shooter. "I know everyone has their own views on what justice is and what it should be or how it should look. But the only justice we are seeking is peace," he said on the steps of City Hall, per KTVU. He also added "No hate, no grudge. We want you to know we forgive you. There are no hidden agendas nor are we pushing for revenge or retaliation. ...I know that we are not the only ones affected by this type of loss, but I pray and hope that we are the last," he continued. "I ask the people in my city, the people in my community, let's stop the hate and heal through power and forgiveness."

🚨🚨🚨Need your help .



They murdered my niece

In the BAY AREA

16yrs old “ JAEDAH TOFAEONO “



🚨🚨🚨PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS



Check it ..



Spread the word 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost ! pic.twitter.com/9DFlTEYGCG — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 1, 2021

Many of Rikishi's fans showed their support. One person wrote: "This is absolutely terrible to hear. I am so sorry. I hope whoever did this is found and brought to justice. Our sincere condolences to you and Jaedah's loved ones during this unthinkably difficult time." Another person added: "I'm so sorry to read this tragic news, I pray that they catch whoever is responsible. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time."

Rikishi, whose real name is Solofa F. Fatu Jr., was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. During his time with the company, Rikishi won the Intercontinental Championship, the World Tag Team Championship twice and the WWE Tag Team Championship. He is known as one half of the tag team The Headshrinkers and then revamped himself in the late 90s when he patterned with Too Cool. Rikishi's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso compete in WWE as the team The Usos who are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

In March, Rikishi talked about being a victim of a drive-by shooting when he was 17 years old. "Well I hope, I mean, one day, if you're watching this here, and you think you know who I am, I would like to personally meet you, he said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, per Sportskeeda. "And I would like to… I'm going to say this in case I don't have a chance to. I forgive you, man. I forgive you for what has happened to me, for what you have done to me. And I hope you can learn from what has happened. But not only that, to [Inaudible]... and being a better person."