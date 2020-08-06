WWE Legend Marty Jannetty Opens up About Allegedly Murdering a Man as a Teenager

✖

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty gained national attention when he went to Facebook to admit to making a man "disappear" when he was 13-years old. Many people speculated that Jannetty killed the man, which has led to him setting the record straight. Jannetty spoke to Boston Wrestling about the claim and said the man, who was known to sell marijuana, tried to rape him. He then said the man fondled him while they were in his car, and when Jannetty tried to get out of the car, the man got angry, according to Wrestling Inc.

Jannetty then said he was pulled out of the car into an alley where the man pulled his pants down. That's when Jannetty grabbed a brick and hit the man before he could be assaulted. The 60-year old former pro wrestler told Boston Wrestling he didn't mean for the man to die and was badly affected by the trauma of being sexually assaulted, killing someone and throwing their body into the river. He also said the news caught on, saying the man is missing.

It's a big confession for Jannetty to make, but there are questions to his story. Sporting News mentioned that Georgia records don't indicate any missed persons in the timeframe, which would be in 1973. However, the incident happened in Columbus, Georgia, and Jannetty said he dumped the body in the Chattahoochee River which runs through the city. Jannetty also said he was working at Victory Lanes bowling alley. Wrestling Inc. said there is a Victory Lanes in Columbus located right next to the river.

TMZ contacted the Columbus Police Department and said they will look into Jannetty's claim. "The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post," a spokesperson from the CPD told TMZ. It might take some take for the investigation to be complete as the CPD "several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority."

Jannetty, who is known for being one half of the tag team The Rockers with Shawn Michaels, has had his share of challenges over the years. In 2019, Jannetty went to Facebook to open about his addictions with drugs and alcohol. He revealed he "partying WAY too much" for 30-40 days.