WWE Legend Holds Home Intruder at Gunpoint

A WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a scary situation at his home. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. about how he stopped a home invasion Thursday, Dec. 8. He claimed he took the man down by himself before grabbing the gun and holding the intruder at gunpoint. Duggan is 68 years old, and the intruder was in his mid-20s.

Duggan and his wife, Debra said after the man entered, they heard other people yelling in their neighborhood. Duggan turned his Christmas lights off and told the intruder to be quiet. The intruder was claiming that the people from a nearby home were coming after him to kill him. Duggan kept the gun on his lap and his hand on his intruder's back until police arrived.

Duggan also noted that the man was fleeing from individuals related to a separate matter and knocked on multiple doors in other houses before climbing over the Duggans' fence and entering through an unlocked door. Duggan did not press charges and sent a message to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina.

"We would like to thank the Kershaw County Sheriff's department for their prompt and professional response last week," the Duggans said in a statement. "A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door, and was pounding on our glass doors. Before we could get to the door, he opened it and fell into our house. I held him at gunpoint while Debra called 911. We are safe with no damage. Thanks to everyone for the concern and well wishes!"

Duggan has had a challenging year. In May, the WWE legend revealed that he was restarting treatment for prostate cancer. This comes after battling the same disease last year. "I hope you enjoyed the pictures and videos of our travels," Duggan said in a video at the time, per PEOPLE. "But reality is here, and I'm afraid I have some bad news. "It seems like my cancer treatment is not over, even after the removal of my prostate last October." In August, Duggan announced that he completed his treatment.

Duggan is known for his multiple stints in WWE as well as his time in WCW. He is known for being the first winner of the Royal Rumble match in 1988 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. In WCW, Duggan won the World Television Championship as well as the United States Heavyweight Championship.