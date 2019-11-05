WWE Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Could Be Retiring

Fresh off serving as a guest on ESPN’s College GameDay, WWE legend Jerry Lawler has a new appearance in his sights. Announced on Monday, The King will be putting his in-ring career on the line in a Championship Wrestling of Arkansas event. He will be facing off with Matt Riviera, AKA “The LVR Boy.”

In a press release from the CWA, it was revealed that Lawler and Riviera will be facing off in Little Rock, Arkansas during a January 2020 bout. The two wrestlers have been feuding for years on the indie circuit, but this will give them both the opportunity to prove their dominance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If Lawler reigns supreme during this 2020 match, he will take Riviera’s Arkansas Heavyweight title once and for all. However, losing in the ring would result in The King retiring from competition.

Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has agreed to put his in-ring career on the line against the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Title vs. Career, at CWA’s “No Surrender” event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR on Saturday, January, 18th, 2020.

While the outcome of this “No Survivor” bout between Lawler and Riviera hasn’t been determined just yet, it does serve as a possible opportunity for The King to retire. Now 69 years old, Lawler has been wrestling since 1970 and has spent time with the WWF, WWE, United States Wrestling Association and other organizations.

Lawler has been in the independent circuit since 2013 and even forced Terry Funk into retirement in Jackson, Mississippi. However, he also suffered a heart attack in 2012 that put his future in wrestling into doubt.

If Lawler wants to get out of wrestling and focus on his health, this battle in Arkansas could be the perfect avenue for reaching that goal. Losing in the ring and walking away from the ring once and for all would only add to his career. Although a victory followed by an official retirement would certainly boost Lawler further into legendary status.

According to the press release, international superstar Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will face former world heavyweight champion Tim Storm. Additionally, Kacee Carlisle will match up with “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy, who happens to be the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.

(Photo Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty)