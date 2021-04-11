WWE's Kelly Kelly Just Got Married

✖

Former WWE diva Kelly Kelly just celebrated a major moment in her life. The performer, whose real name is Barbie Blank, exchanged vows with her fiance, bodybuilder Joe Coba. They tied the knot in a ceremony at Serendipity Garden Weddings in Oak Glen, California.

Blank posted several photos and videos on her Instagram Stories that provided insight into the special day. There were glimpses of her walking down the aisle in a white wedding dress while carrying a bouquet of flowers. Attendees also tagged her in videos showing the moments that she and Coba exchanged vows. Blank and Coba went all out for the special ceremony, to the point that she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

The ceremony featured several other extravagant touches for those gathered. For example, a performer hung upside down from a chandelier and poured champagne into a glass for Blank. The mountains also served as a picturesque background for the ceremony and added a level of epicness to the day.

Blank previously revealed that she and Coba were engaged with an Instagram post in June 2020. She posted a photo that showed a massive ring and explained that Coba was her "soulmate." Blank also referred to Coba as her Prince Charming and thanked him for being her rock and shoulder to cry on.

"When I met you last year at the dog park the second I locked eyes with you I knew thru my 32 years of trials and tribulations and learning who I am and what I've always wanted in my life partner has brought me to the man I'm meant to spend my life with," Blank wrote on Instagram.

Blank previously spent six years on WWE's main roster (2006-2012). She primarily danced as part of Extreme Expose rather than performed in the ring, but she did make an impact on multiple matches. Blank ultimately captured the Divas Championship in 2011.

Blank was previously married to former NHL player Sheldon Souray. The couple exchanged vows during a 2016 ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which featured several high-profile guests. However, they ultimately split one year later and released a statement to US Weekly.

"Sheldon and I have decided that it’s best we take some time apart to work on ourselves at this time," Blank said. "We have the deepest love and respect for one another and would really appreciate everyone respecting our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you!"