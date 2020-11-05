WWE: Barbie Blank Dressed up in Her Kelly Kelly Ring Gear for Halloween

✖

Barbie Blank, who is also known as Kelly Kelly to WWE fans, had one of the best costumes for Halloween. On Instagram, Blank posted a photo of her in her Kelly Kelly ring gear while her fiance was dressed as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Does this mean Blank is making a return to the squared circle soon?

"Only Stone Cold Steve Austin would be able to get Kelly kelly to come out of retirement," Blank wrote in the Instagram post which received over 75,000 likes. There were plenty of fans to comment on the post. Many of them used fire emojis to express how much they like the photo. There were others who are ready to see Blank return as Kelly Kelly.

"Going as yourself for Halloween is the most iconic thing I’ve seen this whole year!" one fan wrote. "The guys want the return of Kelly Kelly." Odds are the 33-year old has moved on from pro wrestling as she's focused on modeling and acting. Blank made an impact on WWE during a time where women were appearing on TV more than what they were during the Attitude Era.

"Demonstrating the potency of the WWE Universe on Raw: Power to the People, Kelly Kelly earned a career-changing title match against Brie Bella in which the blonde bombshell captured her first-ever Divas Championship," WWE wrote in 2011. "As voted by the WWE fans on a memorable night, the twice-named Diva celebrated the biggest win of her WWE career with tears of joy in Baltimore's 1st Mariner Arena."

Blank made her WWE debut in 2006. She left WWE in 2012 due to a neck injury. At the time, Blank said to Under The Ring: "Yeah, I'm just kind of doing my own stuff under my real name. My calendar and my posters. Just getting stuff out that I've wanted to do for a long time. Getting into modeling. There's a lot of things coming, so we'll see what happens."

After wrestling, Blank went on to star in the reality show WAGS LA from 2015-2017. Earlier this year, she made her film debut in Disturbing the Peace and is set to star in the film Illusion next year. Blank made two appearances in WWE in January. She competed in the Royal Rumble and did a segment with The Street Profits the following night on Monday Night Raw.