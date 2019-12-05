WWE Alum John Morrison Officially Returning to the Company

John Morrison is back in the WWE. On Tuesday, WWE announced that Morrison has signed a multi-year contract and will return to the company after being away for eight years. Morrison is a former world champion as he won the ECW title, the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship. It’s not known if Morrison will be part of the Raw, SmackDown or NXT, but he confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I have signed with [WWE] – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business,” Morrison wrote.

A number of Morrison’s fans showed their support in his comments section.

“It’s about time. I am already pondering fantasy matches that don’t have to be fantasy anymore. What an era to return to. NXT bound, please? Gargano vs Morrison for the title of ‘Johnny Wrestling” tops my list,’” one fan wrote.

Another fan wants him to go to Raw or SmackDown but not NXT. “I also just can’t see him wanting to return to WWE after 8 years only to go to NXT. No NXT may not have the minor leagues feel it used to but it’s still not the big stage, the big PPV’s, Wrestlemania. There’s a lot more fantasy matches that could happen if he’s on Raw/Smackdown,” they wrote.

And one fan doesn’t like that Morrison is back with WWE because he doesn’t believe in the organization: “Such a shame you’ve decided to waste your talent on a company that has no clue what they’re doing. They can’t even build a PPV card for their next show at TLC. Well, enjoy your bank balance cause you won’t be wrestling much.”

Morrison, 40, started his WWE career appearing on the reality show Tough Enough III and co-won the competition with Matthew Lee Cappotelli, who passed away last year. He made his main roster debut in 2004 and during his seven years with the company, Morrison won ECW World Championship, the Intercontinental Championship three times, the WWE Tag Team Championship four times and the World Tag Team Championship. After he left the WWE, Morrison spent time on the independent circuit and was with Impact Wrestling the last two years.