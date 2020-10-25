WWE Hell in a Cell: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

It's the final Sunday in October, which means WWE will entertain fans with a pay-per-view at the ThunderDome. Hell in a Cell is one of the more intense WWE events of the year as there is at least a couple of Hell in a Cell matches that are physically demanding. The pay-per-view will air on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. The Hell in a Cell kickoff show will air at 6 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

As of Sunday morning, there are five matches on the card, and the most anticipated one is WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defending her title against Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match. This is a match that has been building for months as the former best friends ruled the women's division over the summer. At one point Bayley and Banks held every women's title in WWE, but when they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, in late August, Bayley turned on Banks shortly after, which has led to tonight's match.

"I'm not signing that contract," Bayley said to Walandi Tsanti via Wrestling Inc. when talking about signing the contract to battle Banks. "Maybe I don't want to go to SmackDown. I'm very busy with my interviews because as a champion, I have to fulfill my duties. I don't even think Sasha could handle all of this, so we'll see. If I were to sign that contract, Vince McMahon will have to pay me double what I'm getting paid right now."

Bayley signed the contract on Friday Night SmackDown this past Friday, so the match is official. Another match that is official is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre facing Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell Match for the title. This the third time in as many months the two have faced each other, and McIntyre has won both matches. Another re-match is Roman Reigns facing Jey Uso for the Universal Championship in an "I Quit" Hell in Cell Match. Reigns, the Universal Champion, beat Uso at Clash of Champions last month, and the loser of this match leaves WWE.

The rest of the card features Otis vs. The Miz, and the winner gets the Money in the Bank contract, which gives the competitor a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship within a year. Jeff Hardy will be in action, taking on Elias in a singles match. Elias returns to the ring after being out of action since May.