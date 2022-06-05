WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WWE's next big live show is Summerslam, which will take place in Nashville on July 30. Until then, the professional wrestling promotion will host two pay-per-view shows, including Hell in Cell which takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday. Hell in a Cell will stream exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock and all of WWE's social networks.

The main event of the show will be Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. The two have been going at it since Rhodes made his "surprise" return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April. After helping launch All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes is back in WWE and could make a run at the world title.

"Everyone who knows has asked me how I'm feeling, if I'm really excited," Rhodes told Variety in April. "The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it's just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that's something that I'm very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn't think I would get that chance is just heavy."

Another big match on the card is Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat match. Asuka recently made her return to WWE after missing the last nine months due to an injury.

As for the rest of the card, Bobby Lashley will take on Omos and MVP in a 2-on-1 Handicap match. Also, Kevin Owens will take on Ezekiel in a Singles match, and Owens is looking to prove that Ezekiel is really Elias. Theory will defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali. Finn Bálor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan will face Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a six-person-mixed tag team match, and Madcap Moss will face Happy Corbin in a No Holds Barred match.