WWE Hall of Famer Released From Hospital

A WWE Legend was just released from the hospital and is recovering from his recent health issues. “Superstar” Billy Graham gave an update on his Facebook page on his health and said that he’s back at home after being admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix on Sunday. He did admit that he’s very weak as he can barely lift a spoon to his mouth. Graham was hospitalized due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs.

“Hello fans, I know many of you good folks out there have been following the information that my good and faithful friend, Mike has been posting on my FB,” Graham wrote in the Facebook post. “This information was given to him directly from my wife Valerie, that she had received directly from the two Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors that had been treating me for my heart condition. I appreciate all of your get well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I have been very weak since coming home from the hospital yesterday.”

Graham went on to set the record straight on his health issues having to do with his steroid use in the past. “I would like to say that I know there has been much talk that my past heavy and prolonged steroid use has caused my current heart damage,” Graham explained. “It is only natural to think this. BUT…………..two years ago when I was first diagnosed with this Congestive Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation by the Mayo Clinic doctors, they told me that my past use of steroids had nothing to do with my heart problems. Then, while I was just in for this very serious heart episode, I asked the two doctors treating me the same question. They said, ‘Absolutely Not’ as what I have, millions of other people in the U.S. have as well.”

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work in the 1970s and 1980. When WWE was known as WWWF, Graham won the title in 1977. He was WWWF Champion for 296 days before losing to another WWE Hall of Fame Bob Backlund. Graham also won championships in various NWA promotions during his career.

As his bio states, Graham’s “outrageous ring attire and Muhammad Ali-style interviews were a breath of fresh air during an era when sports-entertainment was much more bare-bones than it is today.” He is also described as the “single-most influential performer in WWE history whose interviews, fashion and physique inspired Hulk Hogan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Scott Steiner.”