WWE recently released two wrestlers after both were accused of sexual misconduct, according to ESPN. The two wrestlers, Travis Banks and El Ligero, both worked for WWE's NXT United Kingdom brand and were two of the many wrestlers and executives who have been mentioned in the hashtag #SpeakingOut movement on social media. Banks and El Ligero are also two of the several pro wrestlers from various promotions to be fired in wake of the allegations.

Banks, whose real name is Travis Bligh, is accused of emotional abuse when he was in a relationship with a trainee, who was 17-years old at the time. Banks' release was first reported by POST Wrestling which has been confirmed by ESPN and multiple sources. When Banks heard about the allegations, he released a statement via Twitter apologizing for his actions.

"She was a close personal friend," Banks wrote when talking about the trainee, who was identified as Millie McKenzie. We would be at shows together, attend the same social events, travel together and hang out at the wrestlers' house where I was living. It was through this friendship a consensual relationship was formed. The relationship broke down between both parties and it ended. After it ended we agreed to talk it out. We apologized to each other or any individual actions behind the relationship breakdown. After seeing these comments, I can only repeat my apology. I am truly sorry for any pain caused by the relationship."

Eli Ligero, whose real name is Simon Musk, denied the allegations but admitted to sending unwanted messages to women, which he apologized for. The former WWE star deactivated his Twitter account and set his Instagram account to private.

The release of Banks and El Ligero comes after WWE releasing Jack Gallagher for sexual assault allegations. Gallagher has not made a public statement on the allegations. AEW has also taken action on one of its wrestlers when it suspended Sammy Guevara for comments made about WWE female star Sasha Banks. Guevara has apologized to Banks through Twitter twice.

AEW also announced Jimmy Havoc would be "receiving treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life." Havoc is accused of physical and emotional abuse by several women. He has not been fired by AEW.