WWE Reportedly Dealing With Even More Positive COVID-19 Tests

WWE now has a big problem with COVID-19. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, 30 people who have been working at the WWE Performance Center for TV tapings have tested positive for the coronavirus since they started testing regular back in June. This issue has led to several changes with their shows, and a few pro wrestlers have decided to opt-out of work due to the reported positive tests. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported WWE had administered 1,500 tests since they started testing talent at the end of June. When it was revealed multiple people tested positive at that time, the company released a statement that said: "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future." Some fans and critics have argued that WWE should stop production of their shows since there are many positive tests, but the company has not shut anything down since the pandemic began in March. WWE is not showing any signs of slowing down as they have a pay per view scheduled for Sunday, July 19. Here's a look at what you need to know about WWE's COVID-19 situation.

How it Started (Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff, Getty) Back on June 16, a developmental talent tested positive for COVD-19 which led to WWE temporality shutting down productions of all shows. The developmental talent was a member of the crowd and was not seen at the Performance Center since June 9. Ultimately, WWE was able to continue to productions, but fans learned that more personnel contracted the virus.

Kayla Braxton, Renee Young Test Positive Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020 Last month, WWE commentators Kayla Braxton and Renee Young went to social media to announce they tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been off TV since and it's not revealed when they will return. For Braxton, it's the second time she contracted the diseases as she got it in March.

Which Wrestlers Have Tested Positive (Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff, Getty) WWE has not revealed which wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19, and none of the wrestlers have gone to social media to make that announcement. There have been wrestlers who have been off TV for weeks, but it hasn't been confirmed if they are off TV because of positive tests, or they volunteered to not work.

Roman Reigns View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Anoai aka "Roman Reigns" (@romanreigns) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:05am PDT Roman Reigns does not have COVID-19, but he has been off TV for the last three months because he's staying home for his family. In an Instagram video, Reigns said: "You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It's funny because for years, people were like 'don't show up to WrestleMania, we don't want you in it.' There was a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, [I'm called] a coward, a sissy."

Kevin Owens Let's try this. pic.twitter.com/SJXJSpNfd7 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 29, 2020 Kevin Owens has been working consistently during the pandemic, but he recently took some time off when his wife's grandfather died due to complications with the coronavirus. In a video that was posted to Twitter, Owens said: "At worst, wearing a mask and social distancing does nothing. At best, it helps saves lives," Owens said. "While at worst, making fun of people wearing a mask, and not wearing a mask yourself, and telling people not to wear a mask can help spread this disease and make things worse. And at best, if you're doing that and belittling people and calling them ignorant for wearing masks, at best, you're making fun of people who are trying to do what they think is best for their community."

Wear a Mask View this post on Instagram Wear your masks!!!😷 @vqfitwomen @vqfit #vanquish A post shared by Mandy Rose (@mandysacs) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT WWE has now made it mandatory for all talent and staff members to wear masks during tapings. Those who aren't wearing a mask will be fined $500 for the first violation. If it happens the second time, it will be a fine of $1,000,