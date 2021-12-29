WWE: D-Generation X Legend Cleared for In-Ring Return

One WWE Hall of Famer could be making a comeback very soon. Sean Waltman, who is better known as X-Pac of D-Generation X, appeared on WWE’s The Bump Wednesday morning and said he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. In late, 2020, Waltman announced he had been cured of Hepatitis C and was planning to have surgery to repair the ACL he tore in 2008, according to Wrestling Inc.

“It’s going great,” Waltman said. “My surgeon gave me the go-ahead, I just got the green light to get back in the ring.” Waltman went to say his goal for 2022 is to get in-ring shape. “I’m just going to get into better and better shape,” he said. “I’ll be ring ready at the beginning of next year, and in case my phone rings…”

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1476213832448151553?s=20

Waltman, 49, made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 and first appeared in WWE in 1993 as the 1-2-3 Kid. In 1996, Waltman joined WCW and was part of the New World Order faction with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. He returned to WWE in 1998 and joined D-Generation X with Triple H, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. He was with WWE until 2002 and before spending time in TNA and independent promotions. From 2011-2019, Waltman made occasional appearances in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 and 2020 as members of D-Generation X and NWO, respectively.

Waltman won his share of titles in WWE, claiming the European Championship twice, the Light Heavyweight Championship twice, the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and the Tag Team Championship four times.

“Before the pandemic started, I was going down about once every month for a week, for a week or two each month, and I was helping coach down there and I loved it. I really loved it,” Waltman told Inside the Ropes about going to the WWE Performance Center. “Obviously, things happen and that has it hasn’t been happening. I’m open to doing it again. I’m really busy and, you know, and that. But it’s something I really love doing. And, you know, as far as getting back in the ring, you know, I’m going to have a few more matches. I don’t know if it’s going to be there. I don’t know where it’s going to be. Maybe I’ll promote them myself. Yeah. You know, but yeah. No, NXT I just I’m one of their biggest fans.”