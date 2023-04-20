Former WWE United States Champion Reveals Lengthy COVID Hospitalization

A former WWE Superstar is opening up about the health issue he dealt with right after his release from the company in 2021. Samuray Del Sol, who went by Kalisto in WWE, appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and said he got very sick after being released by the pro wrestling promotion.

"After getting released from WWE, I was like, 'I'm going to get back on the grind, I'm motivated,' [COVID] just hit me out of nowhere," Samuray Del Sol said, per Still Real To Us. "I waited two weeks because I didn't want to pay a damn hospital bill. That was my mistake because I was starting to be delusional. My brain was fried. My wife was sick, but not as sick as me. My fever wouldn't go down, I was coughing up blood every day for two weeks. I guess I passed out a couple of times and hit my head. I was white. I didn't tell anybody, not even my parents. They were pissed off."

Samuray Del Sol, who won multiple championships in WWE, went on to say he was in the ER for two and a half months and was close to being put into a coma. "I don't like showing my medical history to the world and I don't want any sympathy. I'm a private person. I can take care of myself and do this. It scared the shit out of me. In the hospital, they were going to put me in a coma, but my wife said no. 'He's not going to come back. He's going to die.' My heart stopped beating, they needed to revive me. My heart stopped and kicked back. It was like three times. I was in and out with that. I was super tired and just wanted to sleep.

"From what my wife was telling me, it was really bad. I ended up staying in the ER for two and a half months. I was on close watch because my heart kept stopping. It was scary because I was alone. Only a few people knew." Samuray Del Sol was in WWE from 2013-2021 and won the United States Championship twice, the Cruiserweight Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship with Sin Cara.