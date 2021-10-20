WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for its October pay-per-view. On Thursday, WWE will host Crown Jewel at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard, and it will be one of the biggest events to date. Crown Jewel will stream on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET in the United States. It will also stream on the WWE Network everywhere else.

There are 10 matches on the card with the main event being Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Lensar returned to WWE recently and is ready to be champion again. However, Reigns is not interested in giving up the title anytime soon as he’s been champion for over 415 days. The interesting thing in this match is Paul Heyman who was backing Lesnar before moving over to Reigns last year.

Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Big E won the title in September after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion and would love to take the title with him when he begins in run on SmackDown after being on Raw.

Becky Lynch is back and is the SmackDown Women’s Champion. She will defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. Lynch won the title at SummerSlam in August from Belair in an impromptu match. Banks was the champion earlier this year before losing ti to Belair at WrestleMania 37 in April.

The King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown finals will also take place at Crown Jewel. Vying for King of the Ring will be Finn Balor and Xavier Woods, while the Queen’s Crown will be between Zelina Vega and Doudrop. As for the rest of the card, The Usos will face The Hurt Business in a tag team match. Also, the Raw Tag Team Championship will be on the line as the title holders Riddle and Randy Orton will take on former champions AJ Styles and Omos. In a no holds barred match, Goldberg will take on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. There will also be a Hell in Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins, and in singles action, Mansoor will take on Mustafa Ali. Crown Jewel will be the first time WWE has traveled to Saudi Arabia since Feb. 2020 for SuperShowdown.