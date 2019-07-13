WWE: Carmella Reveals New Photo With Corey Graves in Wake of Affair Scandal

WWE star Carmella shared another photo with Corey Graves, as the two cement their relationship on social media. The two look head-over-heels for each other in the new photo, shared on Saturday from Miami. Their relationship began in a cloud of scandal earlier this year, after Graves’ estranged wife Amy Polinksy accused him of having an extramarital affair with Carmella.

The new post shows Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and Graves sitting on a Miami fountain. Carmella is sitting on Graves’ lap, with the two staring into each other’s eyes.

“Pull my trigger, let me blow your mind,” she wrote in the caption, along with a black heart emoji.

This was the first time Carmella shared a photo with Graves, whose real name is Matthew Polinsky, since June 21. She posted a black and white photo of the two laughing in a photo booth, with the caption, “The goal is to laugh forever with someone you take serious.”

In February, Polinsky accused Graves of beginning his relationship with Carmella before the two split. She also posted screenshots she claimed showed Graves criticizing her in text conversations with a third party. Polinskly later deleted her Instagram page.

There were reports Graves and Polinsky separated before his relationship with Carmella began. Carmella also said she would not break up a marriage.

“Let me first and foremost say, I would never wreck somebody’s home,” Carmella said on The Bella Twins podcast in May. “That is not the life I’m about. I would never in a million years do that. I don’t care how hot the guy is, how in love I think I am, that is not the life that I’m about.”

Carmella said her relationship with Graves will be a storyline in the new season of Total Divas.

As for Graves, he also denied cheating on his wife in a now-deleted February Instagram post. He also went on Lillian Garzia’s podcast to day say that many of the reports about his relationships were incorrect.

Graves told Garzia he and Polinsky only kept their relationship going because of their three children.

“My wife and I had both agreed that because of having the kids it became the reason why we had stuck around longer than we should have. Just because of the kids, you don’t want to throw that upside-down,” Graves said, reports Wrestling, Inc. “My kids, especially my oldest, had told me, ‘Dad, the amount of time we get to spend with you now is more quality time.’ They see me roughly the same amount with my WWE schedule, which luckily they have grown up being used to my road life, so it is not that unfamiliar to them.”

The WWE commentator added, “But now I feel like when I have my kids, it has to be the best possible quality time, whether we are going to a carnival, or to a movie, whereas when I was living at that house it was kind of like, ‘oh, hey, you can watch TV with me,’ but I wasn’t being as good of a dad as I should have been because I was dealing with my own stuff. But now I feel like my life is in a much different place, so I think it allows me to a much better father and dad than before.”