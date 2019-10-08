WWE: Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks Reportedly Injured Following Hell in a Cell Event

Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks are dealing with injuries after working the WWE event Hell in a Cell. According to Post Wrestling, Wyatt and Banks were not medically cleared to compete on WWE Raw on Monday night. There was no timeline for their injury statuses, but when it comes to Banks, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that she is dealing with a back injury. The severity of the injury is unknown and she was able to walk away from Sunday’s match without any help.

Banks took on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in the Cell and lost. She did not appear on Raw on Monday night and according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, she wanted to keep the injury a secret.

“Sasha Banks’ [injury] is not certain, I guess is the best way to put it. If it’s serious or not, it’s one of those deals. I don’t know when she’ll be back. It’s very vague. There’s people who know but they won’t tell me,” Meltzer said.

Banks left the WWE for four months after competing in WrestleMania 35. There were reports of being frustrated with the company, but when she was on the WWE Network show WWE Chronicle, Banks set the record straight on why she took a break.

“I feel like it was so much… so many bad things just kept happening, and I didn’t know how to deal with them,” Banks said per Comicbook.com. “I think what really started it all, feeling sad was the whole Paige situation. That really sucked. And having fans, like, destroy me and destroy my work. I pride myself on my work so much and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. And, um, that sucked. And that made me question myself as a wrestler.”

There was also a report the Banks was acting in an unprofessional manner backstage after her loss at WrestleMania. She addressed that as well.

“I was just, like, man, you guys don’t know the full story,” Banks said. “You don’t know the full thing. And then, I was just like how the hell do they make this stuff up, too? I saw so much stuff like crying on the floor of the locker room. No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans with Pam [Bayley] watching the main event, because I was so happy for those girls.

“Then, there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor,” she added. “Just, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage.”

As for Wyatt, he did appear on Raw once the show was over. Wyatt attacked Cesaro during his match against The Miz.