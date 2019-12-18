WWE Superstars Bobby Lashey and Lana Get ‘Engaged’ on ‘Raw’

The Bobby Lashley and Lana storyline has been taken to a new level. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Superstars came out to celebrate Lashley’s victory over Rusev at the WWE Network event TLC on Sunday. And to surprise Lana, Lashley got down on one knee and asked Lana to marry him. Lana, who was married to Rusev, said yes multiple times and took to Instagram to show off the engagement ring.

Of course, Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, is married to Rusev in real life, and fans have mixed feelings about the storyline. “How far is this story going to… I’m lost for words!” wrote one fan.

“Guys this is so fake … WWE is nothing but fake now it’s not like the older days when everything was truly real… Lana and Rusev are still married in real life,” another fan wrote.

Another fan had some positive thoughts on the storyline, taking to Instagram: “I was thinking this storyline is terrible and Lana use to be really great to watch and listen to. But now the character is just terrible … but after reading comments from Rusev about how he helped with this storyline and how he thinks it’s good…I’m willing to try and I stress to try to get back into it… it’s just so bad ..but I do trust Rusev.”

It has been reported that Rusev had a hand in the storyline, but that has not stopped fans attacking Lana. PopCulture.com’s sister site, Comicbook.com recently spoke to Lana, who said she has received death threats for the storyline.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.

Fans don’t have to worry because Lana and Rusev are happily married and are in a new film called Another Version of You, which was released last week.