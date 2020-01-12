WWE’s Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Step out Together for ‘Dolittle’ Premiere, Link up With John Cena and His Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Movie premieres tend to bring out the biggest stars, and Robert Downey Jr.‘s latest outing was no different. The Dolittle premiere featured several A-listers, including some of the WWE‘s top talent. Seth Rollins proved this with a recent photo on Instagram that showed him, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and Shay Shariatzadeh in attendance and dressed to the nines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Jan 12, 2020 at 10:13am PST

“Congrats to [John Cena] on an absolutely tremendous premiere. [Dolittle] [wet donut],” Rollins wrote in the caption of his photo. “Congrats to my (super hot) fiancée for looking INCREDIBLE (always). [Becky Lynch]. And congrats to me for the miracle of somehow locking her down forever.”

Rollins and Lynch were on hand for the premiere on Saturday in Westwood, California, to support Cena. The professional wrestler has been getting steady work as an actor in recent years, and Dolittle is the latest example. Cena plays the role of Yoshi, an upbeat polar bear who wears a hat.

Cena joins Downey in the film, as well as Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, and Tom Holland. Acting has become a priority for Cena, but he did explain to Cinema Blend that he doesn’t plan on leaving the WWE. He wants to continue supporting his wrestling family. Although he will take those acting opportunities when he can.

“I’m literally in the search for balance, I am. I’ve told everyone in the WWE that I will not abandon ship,” Cena said in early 2019. “This is my home, this is my family, and I’m realizing how tough it is to balance everything but I’m here, and the best I can do is manage my time the best I can, and really just never leave my family out to dry. I have some wonderful opportunities coming up that I’m going to take advantage of, and a lot of that involves me being away from the WWE.”

While the power couple of Rollins and Lynch drew attention for looking sharp on the red carpet, they were less of a talking point than Cena and Shariatzadeh. The two only recently outed their relationship, which took place after his ex, Nikki Bella, announced her engagement. The Dolittle premiere was only the second time that Cena and Shariatzadeh have appeared on the red carpet together.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty