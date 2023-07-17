WWE: Bayley Suffers Injury During Live Event

Bayley suffered an injury during a live show in Salisbury, Maryland on Sunday night. The injury took place during a WWE Women's Championship match with Asuka defending against Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. According to the Wrestling Observer, Bayley suffered an injury to her right knee.

A video of the injury surfaced online and shows Bayley running while Asuka was on the ground. As Bayley was running to avoid Asuka, she went down and began to hold her right knee. The match was stopped and an "X" was thrown up. A doctor came to the ring, and Asuka pinned Flair to end the match. Bayley was able to leave the ring on her own power with the help of the officials. She then went to Twitter to post a photo of her icing her right knee while writing "I'll be alright, thanks everyone."

Bayley's injury comes after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in July 2021. She didn't return to action until July 30, 2022, when she confronted Belair with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kia at SummerSlam. In November, Bayley spoke to The National News and talked about her time away from WWE.

"It was a very humbling experience because I've never had surgery. I've never been away from wrestling aside for maybe a couple months for a shoulder injury. But it was super-humbling because my body wasn't as strong as I thought it would be," Bayley said, per Wrestling Inc. "I really did enjoy the time off and because it's been almost nine or 10 years since I've had any time off with this WWE schedule as a performer," the longtime WWE star said. "So I enjoyed it as much as I could with my family and my friends and just tried to see the plus side of it."

Bayley has been with WWE since 2012. She was competing in NXT at the time and was called up to the main roster in 2015. In her WWE career, Bayley has won the NXT Women's Championship, Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Bayley is WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and first Women's Grand Slam Champion in the company's history.