Bayley Marks Huge WWE Milestone, and Even Her Haters Are Applauding

By Brian Jones

Bayley just celebrated a big milestone. The WWE Superstar went to social media last week to reveal she's been with the company for 10 years. And in those 10 years, Bayley has accomplished a lot, including becoming the first female Grand Slam champion in WWE history. In an interview with The National News in November, Bayley opened up about missing a significant amount of time due to an injury. 

"It was a very humbling experience because I've never had surgery. I've never been away from wrestling aside for maybe a couple months for a shoulder injury. But it was super-humbling because my body wasn't as strong as I thought it would be," Bayley said, per Wrestling Inc. And while Bayley was ready to get back in the ring, she also enjoyed not having to work a crazy schedule. "I really did enjoy the time off and because it's been almost nine or 10 years since I've had any time off with this WWE schedule as a performer," the longtime WWE star said. "So I enjoyed it as much as I could with my family and my friends and just tried to see the plus side of it." Here's a look at fans showing love to Bayley. 

10 Years

One fan wrote: "Ding ding…,HELLO….congratulations!!! Never for those PC days when u and Mercedes ran the joint!"

prevnext

The Beginning

Another person wrote: "You made OG status for the new generation now."

prevnext

Artwork

One fan wrote: "Proud, but never, ever satisfied. That's the way it WAS. That's the way it IS. And that's the way it's gonna be."

prevnext

Evolution

A fan replied: "DING DONG! you should better finna check out this edit. The hard work and dedication put into this work of art is immaculate and deserves attention."

prevnext

Favorite Moment?

One Twitter user said: "Her NXT Championship match with Sasha [Banks] at NXT Takeover Brooklyn 1 of the best matches I've ever seen."

prevnext

Nice Resume

One fan said: "10 years of [Bayley] n WWE! A Decade. A Legend in the business and future Hall-of-Famer. And she's not done yet. Thank you Role Model!"

prevnext

Past and Present

And this fan said: "Thank you Bayley for the 10 years of Sports Entertainment you have provided us! Especially when you came back valiantly fighting through a major knee injury, you came back and continue to give us so much more."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of