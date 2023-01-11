Bayley Marks Huge WWE Milestone, and Even Her Haters Are Applauding

Bayley just celebrated a big milestone. The WWE Superstar went to social media last week to reveal she's been with the company for 10 years. And in those 10 years, Bayley has accomplished a lot, including becoming the first female Grand Slam champion in WWE history. In an interview with The National News in November, Bayley opened up about missing a significant amount of time due to an injury.

"It was a very humbling experience because I've never had surgery. I've never been away from wrestling aside for maybe a couple months for a shoulder injury. But it was super-humbling because my body wasn't as strong as I thought it would be," Bayley said, per Wrestling Inc. And while Bayley was ready to get back in the ring, she also enjoyed not having to work a crazy schedule. "I really did enjoy the time off and because it's been almost nine or 10 years since I've had any time off with this WWE schedule as a performer," the longtime WWE star said. "So I enjoyed it as much as I could with my family and my friends and just tried to see the plus side of it." Here's a look at fans showing love to Bayley.