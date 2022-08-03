WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks His Future as Singles Competitor (Exclusive)

The Street Profits are one of the more popular and successful tag teams in WWE as they have won the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships in their career. But after losing to The Usos at SummerSlam and WWE teasing a big change for The Street Profits for the last month, is their run as a tag team coming to an end? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits was asked if he would like to have more opportunities as a singles competitor.

"Hey, look, if the opportunity presents itself and it's there, cool, but our only focus is the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match this Saturday," Dawkins exclusive told PopCulture before the SummerSlam match. I'm making history, baby." This comes as WWE reportedly has big plans for Dawkins' tag team partner Montez Ford as a singles Superstar. Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson praised Ford for his work while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, saying that Ford has "the whole package" and he loves his charisma.

Not much has been said about Dawkins' future when it comes to the singles side of WWE, but he has been able to hold his own in the ring and has improved when it comes to his skill set. If the Street Profits do break up, where does that leave Dawkins? Will he see limited TV time, or will get the chance to prove himself to be a major star in WWE?

As Dawkins mentioned, his focus is getting The Street Profits to be the best tag team in WWE history. And they can get there by continuing to be what they have been since joining WWE. "Hungry and humble, keeping our eyes on the prize, and not letting the hype get to our head, and just going out there and performing to the best of our abilities, and doing what we do best," Dawkins said. "Not listening to the outside noise to the point where it's like, 'Oh, we got this,' we getting a big head. Nah, man, we just hungry. We just want to be the best. We want to go down as the best tag team in WWE history. We just want to be the best at whatever we do."