WWE Alum Stacy Keibler Reveals the ‘Best Present’ She Got This Year in New Baby Bump Photo

With the holiday season over, individuals around the country are showing off the gifts that they received in December. Former WWE star Stacy Keibler is among this group, but she believes that her present is the best of all. She declared this while showing off a baby bump.

As Keibler revealed early in December, she and husband Jared Pobre are expecting a third child. She used a post on Instagram to show off the growing baby bump while celebrating the holiday season.

Keibler and Pobre share son Bodhi Brooks and daughter Ava Grace, but they wanted to bring another child to the family. This decision was revealed during an interview with PEOPLE, along with the news that the baby is due in May.

“Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids,” Keibler told PEOPLE in early December. “We live in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming], and it’s so nice to just have a little tribe there.”

The couple originally discovered that they were officially expecting in August, but they waited to share the news with the family. Keibler and Pobre first told their two children, using a sonogram to unveil the pregnancy.

“We had a picture of the first sonogram and we brought my daughter in,” Keibler said. “My son — he’s too little. He was there with us when we told Ava, but she’s five. So we expected her to be excited and we showed her a picture of the sonogram and we just said, ‘We have some really exciting news.’”

The couple will not be revealing the baby’s gender just yet, but Keibler did explain that Ava is hoping for a little sister. She already has a little brother and wants a sister to join the family.

Regardless of gender, the new baby will be joining the family and spending time in two different locations. Keibler and Pobre have homes in Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, and they split time between the vastly different areas. They originally built a vacation home in Wyoming but kept spending more and more time in the area.

As Keibler explained, the decision to move was made when Ava was ready to enter preschool. The couple opted to enroll her in Jackson Hole instead of Los Angeles, which made the move official.

