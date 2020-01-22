WWE Alum Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, Reveals ‘Birthday Suit’ Video and Sets Comment Section on Fire

WWE alum Kelly Kelly, who is also known as Barbara Blank, had Instagram on fire with her latest video. Last week, Blank celebrated her 33rd birthday and on the social media platform, she revealed a video wearing a pink bikini. In the caption, Blank wrote: “Birthday Suit.”

The video set the comments section on fire. WWE alum Tommy Dreamer wrote: “They wont let you into Red Lobster wearing that. Happy Birthday.”

“Happy birthday, your swimsuit is beautiful just like you,” another fan wrote.

“Happy birthday,” another Instagram user added. “Mine in 5 months I’m a year older then even tho i dont look like it tho.”

“Missed you in Syracuse!” another fan added “See you WrestleMania weekend. happy birthday.”

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan stated.

Blank was a swimsuit model before she got into pro wrestling in 2006. She made her WWE television debut on ECW that same year and she became one of the more popular female superstars on the roster. In 2011, Blank won her first WWE championship as she beat Brie Bella. She also won the 24/7 title when she made a guest appearance last year.

“Demonstrating the potency of the WWE Universe on Raw: Power to the People, Kelly Kelly earned a career-changing title match against Brie Bella in which the blonde bombshell captured her first-ever Divas Championship,” the WWE wrote at the time. “As voted by the WWE fans on a memorable night, the twice-named Diva celebrated the biggest win of her WWE career with tears of joy in Baltimore’s 1st Mariner Arena.”

Blank left WWE in 2012 to take time to heal from a neck injury. She told Under the Ring at the time: “Yeah, I’m just kind of doing my own stuff under my real name. My calendar and my posters. Just getting stuff out that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Getting into modeling. There’s a lot of things coming, so we’ll see what happens.”

Blank has appeared on WWE TV sporadically in recent years, but her focus has been on modeling and acting. She starred in the reality show WAGS LA from 2015-2017 and she just made her film debut this year, starring in Disturbing the Peace with Guy Pearce and Devon Sawa. The film was released on Friday and it can be seen in theaters or on demand.