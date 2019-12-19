WWE Alum Diamond Dallas Page Divorcing Wife Brenda

WWE alum Diamond Dallas Page recently shared tough news to his fans. On Wednesday, Page took to Twitter to announce he is getting a divorce from his wife Brenda. According to TMZ, the couple has been married for four years and they tied the knot in Mexico.

“To our Family, Friends and Fans; it is with deep love and respect for you all that we put out this announcement. We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts, and respect our privacy during this time. We will not be making any other statements regarding this matter. DDP,” Page wrote in the tweet.

Page continued the tweet with a longer statement. “After considerable thought, much reflection, and mixed emotions, I am sorry to announce that several months ago Brenda and I decided to separate, and after a three month separation we have filed for divorce,” Page wrote. “While we both love each other, we recognize that we are two strong-willed people who will be happier if we part.

“As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other love interests were involved in our decision and we are parting as friends. I want to thank all of you in advance for your support as we move into the next phase of our lives and I ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your thoughts in prayers. Dallas Page.”

Page’s fans commented on the tweet to show their support.

“He was there for all of us, wrestlers, fans and he don’t even know us on a personal note. He changed my life and put at least a couple of years in my in ring career and i thank him a lot for that. Take care of yourself Dallas, I know you will,” one fan wrote.

“This is the most mature way to end a relationship without drama or negativity,” another fan wrote. “Nothing but respect and support to you and your family, DDP! Thanks for always being positive and encouraging to others. Stay strong and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Page made a name for himself while he was in WCW as he won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and won the World Tag Team Championships four times. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.